Cold case detectives travel to investigate 1988 Charlotte County murder

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is in Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina as it works to solve the 1988 cold case murder of Robert Hecht.

Investigators say the 58-year-old Hecht, retired US Army officer, originally from New York, was seen at a local Punta Gorda bar with a man who identified himself as “Ray”. “Ray” told witnesses they encountered that he was from Tennessee and Kentucky, and “Ray” spoke with a southern accent.

CCSO says Robert Hecht failed to respond to his weekly telephone call from his out-of-state sister. This ultimately led to the discovery of Robert Hecht’s body.

Detectives learned the brand new 1989 Lincoln Town Car owned by victim was discovered on Main Street in Lenoir, NC and it appeared to have been parked for several days.

In 2022, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Homicide Unit Detectives determined the identity of “Ray” as Kenneth Ray Miller who died in 2007 in his mid-50s.

Investigation established a direct connection between Kenneth Ray Miller, the victim’s residence and the victim’s stolen car found in Lenoir, NC shortly after this murder.

Cold Case Detectives are actively looking to determine why the victim’s car was driven to, and left on Main St. in Lenoir, NC. They are attempting to identify and speak with the white female with long blonde hair that was with Kenneth Ray Miller inside the victim’s stolen vehicle, in Lenoir, NC. This female may also have ties to the Kingsport, TN area.

CCSO says during the initial investigation a local person was identified as a potential suspect due to a set of circumstances that could not be explained. No cause of death has been released at this time.