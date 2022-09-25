Coast Guard sets Port Condition X-Ray in advance of Ian's approach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard has set Port Condition X-Ray for a span of 19 areas as Tropical Storm Ian approaches the Sunshine State.

According to department documentation, the condition is set when weather advisories indicate gale force winds from a tropical or hurricane force storm are predicted to make landfall at the port within 48 hours.

Click here for the latest info on Ian.

The following ports are included in the advisory:



Big Bend

Boca Grande

Bradenton

Cedar Key

Charlotte

East Bay

Egmont Key

Fort Myers Beach

Hillsborough Bay

Manatee

Port Manatee

Port Sutton

Rattlesnake

Rockport

Sand Key

Sarasota

St. Petersburg

Tampa

Weedon Island

As of midday Sunday, all ports are open with no restrictions. However, mariners are advised that the Coast Guard may limit vessel traffic as conditions warrant.

Port users should monitor forecasts and take action to safeguard people and property to minimize damage caused by high winds, high tides, and heavy rains expected as Ian approaches.