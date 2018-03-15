Coast Guard searching for missing boater off Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for one person who was on a fishing boat with three others off the coast of Fort Myers Beach.

A helicopter already rescued three people after their boat filled with water. They were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital for minor hypothermia-like symptoms.

A 63-year-old man is still missing.

This happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday about 60 nautical miles from the coast.

The Coast Guard is now sending another boat and a plane to search an area 70 miles southwest of Fort Myers Beach.

All boaters in the area are asked to contact the Coast Guard if they see anything.

