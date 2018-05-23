Coast Guard searching for man who fell off cruise ship off Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Rescue crews are searching for a 50-year-old male reported missing from a cruise ship Tuesday approximately 85 miles off of Fort Myers.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 50-year-old Brian Lamonds of Greensboro, North Carolina is missing.

Coast Guard Key West watchstanders received a call at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday from the cruise ship, stating the man was missing and reportedly went overboard from the Carnival Paradise.

Lamonds' father told 4-in-Your-Corner he hadn't heard from his son since Sunday, and didn't know he was on the cruise.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo, homeported in Key West, are aiding in the search.

“Other boaters who are out there are also on guard and looking, and it’s amazing to understand the impact and the reach that the communications travel through these waterways," said Heather Walsh-Haney, a professor at FGCU and a member of the state's mass fatality response team.

The Paradise left Tampa on Monday for a 6-day cruise through the western Caribbean.