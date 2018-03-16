Coast Guard suspends search for missing commercial fisherman

**UPDATE (2:15PM)** -- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing boater in the Gulf of Mexico.

63-year-old Dennis Grim was on a commercial fishing boat that sank early Thursday morning off Lee County.

The Coast Guard and partner agencies conducted 19 searches covering approximately 2,582 square miles in 39 hours before calling the search off at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- We have new video from the U.S. Coast Guard showing the moments three boaters were being rescued off the coast of Fort Myers Beach.

The search for 63-year-old Dennis Grim is still on right now with two boat crews and a helicopter and aircrew.

The four men were on the 37-foot commercial fishing boat J.U.M.A. when it sank early Thursday morning, 70 miles southwest of Fort Myers Beach.

The Coast Guard pulled the three men -- James Beeman, Anthony Bertolino and Darren Whalen -- from the water and sent them to the hospital.