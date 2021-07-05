Closures for Southwest Florida due to Tropical Storm Elsa

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — As we track the arrival of Elsa, there has been several announcements of closures in preparation for the tropical storm.
Current closures include the following:
Schools, Summer Camps and Universities
- Charlotte County Community Services summer camps
- Rasmussen University-Fort Myers, Tampa/Brandon and Central Pasco campuses
- DeSoto County schools
- Lee County schools
Services
- Johann Fust Community Library in Boca Grande
- All 20th Judicial Circuit courthouses
- Harry Chapin Food Bank drive-thru distributions
- Charlotte County offices
- Charlotte County Mini-Transfer Facilities
Meetings
- Code Enforcement Special Magistrate meeting cancelled for July 7
Port Conditions
- Key West is set at Port Condition Yankee
- Ports of Tampa set at Port Condition Yankee
- Port of Jacksonville, Canaveral, Fernandina set for Port Condition Whiskey
Local State of Emergencies include the following:
- City of North Port
- Charlotte County