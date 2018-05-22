"Click It Or Ticket" campaign in Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.-- The Naples Police Department wants to remind drivers and passengers to buckle up.

The police department has launched their annual "Click It Or Ticket" campaign. It runs though Sunday, June 3, 2018.

The purpose of the campaign is to educate and enforce drivers to put on their seat belts. Driving without a seat belt is a primary offense in Florida, which means law enforcement can pull you over and ticket you for it.

Police say they're taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement.