Clewiston woman killed in single car crash in Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla.-- 4 in your corner is learning more information about a deadly crash in Hendry County.

Florida Highway Patrol say Zunilda Ruiz Diaz of Clewiston was killed in a single car crash on Flaghole Road just before 3 on Monday afternoon.

Troopers say Diaz drove off the road into a canal. She was taken to Hendry Regional Medical Hospital, where she later died.