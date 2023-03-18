Clewiston Sugar Festival main event begins Saturday

CLEWISTON, Fla. — The 2023 Clewiston Sugar Festival kicked off Friday night, with the main event beginning Saturday.

The festival has grown into a multi-day event over the years with tournaments, concerts, food trucks and vendors.

The Friday Night Kickoff event lead up to the main event Saturday at 8 a.m.

Music from Lee Brice, Ian Munsick and special guest Grand Funk Railroad will be at Saturday's festival.

The festival is happening at 162 Royal Palm Ave., Clewiston, FL, 33440. It runs until 5 p.m.