Clewiston police find school shooting threat 'unfounded'

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Police are providing additional patrols at Clewiston Middle School after receiving reports of a potential threat.

According to a department Facebook post about the incident, a "rumor" of a school shooting was brought to their attention late Monday afternoon.

A school resource investigator and a detective worked with school officials and determined the threat was not credible.

However, interviews were conducted with potential witnesses and a person described by police as the "suspected student."

"All threats and rumors of threats are taken seriously," police wrote in the social media post. "We are providing additional patrols as a precaution."

No arrests were announced.

Law enforcement in Southwest Florida has dealt with several threats of school violence which have been reportedly made by students this school year.

They remind students that "false threats result in real consequences," which can include arrest, charges, and a criminal record.