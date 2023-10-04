CLEWISTON | Man who molested 2 children gets life in prison

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A Clewiston man who molested two children has been sentenced to life in prison.

Hendry County Sheriff's Office began investigating William Rodriguez, 62, in March of 2019 when two child victims told a friend Rodriguez had sexually abused them.

He was arrested on March 29, 2019.

Rodriguez was found guilty in September this year following a trial in Hendry County.

He was convicted on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, for which he recieved one life sentence plus 30 years.