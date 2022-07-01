Clewiston man arrested on child pornography charges

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — 35-year-old Pedro J. Bruno Jr. was arrested on child pornography charges and was taken to the Hendry County Jail where he is being held without a bond.

Investigators say in the early morning hours of July 1, 2022, Clewiston Police Officers, assisted by members of the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at 727 East Concordia Avenue, Clewiston, Florida in reference to the transmission of child pornography.

Detectives say they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the uploading of pornographic material involving children onto an online server.

Investigators say the digital content obtained from the suspect revealed numerous images and videos of sexually explicit content depicting minors under the ages of 13, some as young as infants.

Detectives found 3 children at the home, ages between 2 years old and 11 years old. The Department of Children and Families was contacted and will be conducting follow-up actions.

