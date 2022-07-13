Watch Now
Clewiston Goodwill to host a Career Fair at their Community Resource Center

WFTX
Goodwill.png
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jul 13, 2022
CLEWISTON, Fla. — Goodwill be hosting a career fair on July 20 at their Community Resource Center.

There will also be giveaways for "Back to School" items and a gas gift card.

The career fair will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The companies planning to attend are :

  • KFC
  • Goodwill
  • Sodexo
  • Career Source Southwest Florida
  • Florida Crystals
  • United States Sugar Corporation
  • All VIP Care
  • Holiday Inn Express
  • Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

For questions contact Mercedes Maturana the CRC Coordinator at 863-983-2774 or mercedesmaturana @goodwillswfl.or.

