Clewiston Goodwill to host a Career Fair at their Community Resource Center

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Goodwill be hosting a career fair on July 20 at their Community Resource Center.

There will also be giveaways for "Back to School" items and a gas gift card.

The career fair will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The companies planning to attend are :



KFC

Goodwill

Sodexo

Career Source Southwest Florida

Florida Crystals

United States Sugar Corporation

All VIP Care

Holiday Inn Express

Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

For questions contact Mercedes Maturana the CRC Coordinator at 863-983-2774 or mercedesmaturana @goodwillswfl.or.

