Clewiston Goodwill to host a Career Fair at their Community Resource Center

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Goodwill be hosting a career fair on July 20 at their Community Resource Center.
There will also be giveaways for "Back to School" items and a gas gift card.
The career fair will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The companies planning to attend are :
- KFC
- Goodwill
- Sodexo
- Career Source Southwest Florida
- Florida Crystals
- United States Sugar Corporation
- All VIP Care
- Holiday Inn Express
- Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
For questions contact Mercedes Maturana the CRC Coordinator at 863-983-2774 or mercedesmaturana @goodwillswfl.or.