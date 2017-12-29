City says they did not remove roadside memorial

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- The City of Sarasota says it is not responsible for removing a roadside memorial left for a crash victim.

In February, 20-year-old Katarina Dickinson died in a crash on University Parkway in Sarasota. Her family put up a memorial in her honor, but when they went to visit it this Christmas, it was gone.

The family in Charlotte County says they want to know who destroyed it, and are even offering a reward for the plaque’s return.

"Call me directly. If you don't want to meet me, bring it somewhere and I'll pick it up. But I want the memorial back. It's ours. And it's our daughter," says Katarina’s father.

If you have any information that could help the family, we can put you in touch with them. Just call 239-206-FOX4 or email news@fox4now.com.