City officials recommend North Port residents evacuate as floods rise

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port residents being impacted by flooding are NOT under mandatory evacuation orders at this time. However, city officials are recommending that those being impacted by rising water do evacuate.
Water in some areas could continue to rise for up to 36 hours.
A voluntary evacuation center will be opening at Venice High School tonight. The center is pet friendly. Buses to the center are available at the following locations:
- San Pedro Catholic Church (14380 Tamiami Trail); buses will run at this location until 10 p.m. this evening
- Publix (1251 Toledo Blade Blvd.) starting at 6 p.m. and buses will run all night as needed.
- Foundation Church (13000 Tamiami Trail) starting at 6 p.m. and buses will run all night as needed.