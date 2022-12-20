City of Sanibel moves forward with opening Causeway to the public

SANIBEL, Fla. — Tuesday morning the Sanibel City Council decided to move forward with reopening the Sanibel Causeway to the general public starting January 2nd.

The decision to move forward was made despite hundreds of emails sent to the city.

Many residents wrote in and said the causeway should only be accessible to residents and pass holders.

The Sanibel mayor Holly Smith made it clear that the decision was not based on tourism, but recovery.

Right now to get on the island people need a pass to cross the Causeway. That includes residents, workers on the island, and construction and contractors working on the island.

City manager Dana Souza said to date they’ve issued about 20,000 passes and requests for passes continue to grow.

Councilman Scott Crater was present at Tuesday’s meeting via telephone.

He suggested the council strongly consider the over 500 emails the city received from residents.

He said the majority of the emails were from people against the causeway opening up non-pass holders.

The council moved forward with the January 2nd date.

A curfew will also remain in place from 9pm-6am.

Souza said security on the Island would increase as more people are expected to be on the island and there are still many vacant houses and buildings.

He said 30 officers from different jurisdictions will be helping with security.

He also said fencing would be installed at beach areas and parking lots.