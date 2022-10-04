City of Sanibel distributing reentry passes

SANIBEL, Fla. — - The following is an unedited notice from the City of Sanibel.

The City of Sanibel is issuing Hurricane Re-entry Passes today, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in the Sanibel Meeting Room, first floor, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Sanibel Room, 13051 Bell Tower Drive, Ft. Myers, FL 33907. The hours of operation beginning Wednesday, October 5, 2022, will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Residents – Must have a Sanibel Hurricane Reentry Pass or a Florida Driver’s License showing a Sanibel Address. Owners of residential properties with a permanent Sanibel address or out of state permanent address who currently do not have a hurricane reentry pass may come to the Crowne Plaza, Sanibel Room, 13051 Bell Tower Drive, Ft. Myers, FL 33907, to obtain a pass. Residents are required to show proof of residency by providing a government issued photo ID with a Sanibel address so staff can verify ownership of property through LEEPA. Renters of residential properties need to bring a rental agreement, utility bill, etc. and valid governmental ID that verifies they are residents of the island.

Business Owners – Must have a VALID Sanibel (commercial) Hurricane reentry pass. Sanibel Business Owners can obtain Business Tax Receipts (BTR) at the Crowne Plaza, Sanibel Room, 13051 Bell Tower Drive, Ft. Myers, FL 33907. BTR’s are being issued to Business Owners ONLY, beginning Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.