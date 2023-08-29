City of North Port preps for Idalia as some areas evacuate

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Tuesday, The City of North Port declared a local state of emergency in preparation for the impacts from Hurricane Idalia.
Out of an abundance of caution, Sarasota County issued an evacuation for Zone A.
Here is a list of evacuation sites open in North Port (all centers are pet-friendly):
- Atwater Elementary School
4701 Huntsville Ave.
- Heron Creek Middle School
6501 W. Price Blvd.
- North Port High School
6400 W. Price Blvd.
- Woodland Middle School
2700 Panacea Blvd.
As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, sandbag sites in Sarasota County are closed.