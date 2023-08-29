City of North Port preps for Idalia as some areas evacuate

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Tuesday, The City of North Port declared a local state of emergency in preparation for the impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

Out of an abundance of caution, Sarasota County issued an evacuation for Zone A.

Click here for your zone.

Here is a list of evacuation sites open in North Port (all centers are pet-friendly):



Atwater Elementary School

4701 Huntsville Ave.

4701 Huntsville Ave. Heron Creek Middle School

6501 W. Price Blvd.

6501 W. Price Blvd. North Port High School

6400 W. Price Blvd.

6400 W. Price Blvd. Woodland Middle School

2700 Panacea Blvd.

As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, sandbag sites in Sarasota County are closed.