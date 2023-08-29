Watch Now
City of North Port preps for Idalia as some areas evacuate

Sand bag stations and shelters available
Posted at 4:37 PM, Aug 29, 2023
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Tuesday, The City of North Port declared a local state of emergency in preparation for the impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

Out of an abundance of caution, Sarasota County issued an evacuation for Zone A.

Here is a list of evacuation sites open in North Port (all centers are pet-friendly):

  • Atwater Elementary School
    4701 Huntsville Ave.
  • Heron Creek Middle School
    6501 W. Price Blvd.
  • North Port High School
    6400 W. Price Blvd.
  • Woodland Middle School
    2700 Panacea Blvd.

As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, sandbag sites in Sarasota County are closed.

