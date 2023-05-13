Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of LaBelle honors WWII veteran 80 years after his death

346101728_3491210114539635_5739600539420557020_n.jpg
American Legion Post 130
346101728_3491210114539635_5739600539420557020_n.jpg
Posted at 12:04 PM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 12:04:34-04

LABELLE, Fla. — The City of LaBelle honored the life of a World War II veteran Saturday morning with a motorcycle brigade.

The remains of Army Air Force 2nd Lt Pharis Weekley were recently located, 80 years after he passed away, through DNA testing.

Weekley's remains were flown into Orlando Friday afternoon, then escorted south across the state to LaBelle.

The Motorcycle and Car Procession began at American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park, and eventually made its way to Post 130 in LaBelle.

Post 130 asked the public to welcome Weekley and his family home at Barron Park with flags and yellow ribbons.

After the procession, Post 130 hosted a Welcome Home Picnic featuring music, cajun food and a raffle.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM