City of LaBelle honors WWII veteran 80 years after his death

LABELLE, Fla. — The City of LaBelle honored the life of a World War II veteran Saturday morning with a motorcycle brigade.

The remains of Army Air Force 2nd Lt Pharis Weekley were recently located, 80 years after he passed away, through DNA testing.

Weekley's remains were flown into Orlando Friday afternoon, then escorted south across the state to LaBelle.

The Motorcycle and Car Procession began at American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park, and eventually made its way to Post 130 in LaBelle.

Post 130 asked the public to welcome Weekley and his family home at Barron Park with flags and yellow ribbons.

After the procession, Post 130 hosted a Welcome Home Picnic featuring music, cajun food and a raffle.