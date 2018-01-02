City of Fort Myers to discuss medical marijuana dispensaries
8:21 AM, Jan 2, 2018
FORT MYERS, Fla.—The city of Fort Myers is expected to discuss medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits.
Today is the first hearing on the matter. there will be another hearing on January 16th. The council is not expected to decide until then.
Last November, voters approved medical marijuana use for people with certain chronic illnesses. State lawmakers have left it up to individual cities to decide whether to allow dispensaries within their city limits.