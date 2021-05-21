Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Fort Myers Memorial Day holiday trash collection schedule

items.[0].image.alt
City of Fort Myers
City of Fort Myers
Posted at 2:59 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 14:59:09-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In observance of Memorial Day, there will be no residential or commercial trash or recycling collection on Monday, May 31. City of Fort Myers residential and commercial customers will be serviced one day later from Tuesday, June 1, through Saturday, June 5. All regular collection schedules will resume on Monday, June 7, 2021.

The City of Fort Myers will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Solid Waste and Utility Billing offices will be closed.

For questions regarding your service, please call the City of Fort Myers Solid Waste Division at 239-321-8050.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku