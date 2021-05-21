City of Fort Myers Memorial Day holiday trash collection schedule

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In observance of Memorial Day, there will be no residential or commercial trash or recycling collection on Monday, May 31. City of Fort Myers residential and commercial customers will be serviced one day later from Tuesday, June 1, through Saturday, June 5. All regular collection schedules will resume on Monday, June 7, 2021.

The City of Fort Myers will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Solid Waste and Utility Billing offices will be closed.

For questions regarding your service, please call the City of Fort Myers Solid Waste Division at 239-321-8050.