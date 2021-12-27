Watch
City of Fort Myers initiates irrigation restriction to conserve water

Lawn watering is limited to once per week
WFTX Digital
Water Restrictions
Posted at 1:35 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 13:37:47-05

The City of Fort Myers is limiting irrigation to once per week for both residents and businesses that reside within the City of Fort Myers geographic boundaries and purchase water from the City of Fort Myers Utilities Department.

The one-day-per week watering restriction is applicable to irrigation systems utilizing potable water and limitations are as follows:

  • Property addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) may water on Wednesdays;
  • Property addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) may water on Sundays;
  • All landscape irrigation is prohibited between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM to reduce evaporation;
  • Irrigation is also restricted for recreational, golf courses, agriculture, and nursery use.

The City of Fort Myers will start fining people for violating the restriction after January 7, 2022.
For more contact the City of Fort Myers Utility Billing Customer Service at 239-321-8100.

