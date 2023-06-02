City of Cape Coral to replace clock tower with replica

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, Fox 4 learned the fate of the recently removed Cape Coral clock tower.

Driving down Cape Coral Parkway, the clock used to sit in the median just before the intersection of Del Prado Boulevard.

Cape Coral city spokesperson Melissa Mickey told Fox 4 the clock hadn’t been working for the past two years and the city had hired a vendor to remove and dispose of the clock.

Mickey said the vendor then sold the clock to someone else, an action Mickey said doesn't break the vendor's agreement with the city and was a cheaper option than fixing it.

Mickey said the clock, despite the rumors, was not historic.

In fact, Mickey said is mass-produced and was manufactured in 2002.

Mickey said the city’s plan moving forward is to replace the clock with an exact replica.