City council decides golf carts are a no go in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The streets of Cape Coral may look a bit different after City Council decided golf carts will no longer be allowed on any city streets.

The decision on Wednesday night comes after golf carts were already ruled-out in the Saratoga Lake area several years ago.

Originally, council approved the use of golf cart on the city streets of Saratoga Lake, but a public hearing would lead to that decision being repealed.

Cape Coral is now the latest city to do-away with the recreational vehicle.

However, the decision does not impact the use of low-speed vehicles on city streets, which is allowed under state law.