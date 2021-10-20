City Council approve new guidelines for home-based businesses in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, Cape Coral City Council approved an ordinance that allows various types of businesses to operate within single-family homes.

The ordinance also says home-based businesses must follow several new guidelines such as only two employees are allowed to work at the home and cars parked at the home must fit in the driveway or extended parking spaces.

Cherilyn Nocera, owner of Nocera Photographic has been in business at her home for 27 years and says the new guidelines won't be hard for her to follow.

“For the 27 years we have been in business, we have always followed all of the regulations, keeping traffic down not having too many people at our home-based business,” said Nocera.

As a business owner and a homeowner, Nocera tells Fox 4 she supports the new ordinance.

“Oh yes, I do agree. If you are in a residential area you shouldn’t have too many people coming and going or in your driveway,” said Nocera.

After 27 years, Nocera Photographic knows how to keep a home business going and recommends to others with home offices,

“Keep your appointments scheduled far apart so you are not having so many people at your home at one time,” said Nocera.

