City approves conditional use request for new Fort Myers Police headquarters

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A new headquarters for the Fort Myers Police Department took another step forward Wednesday.

The city’s Board of Adjustments unanimously approved a conditional use request for the building’s construction.

Fort Myers community corespondent explains more about what FMPD wants in its new home:

The new headquarters will be at 2150 Fowler Street and will be 179, 406 square feet square feet, 18 percent larger than the current building.

FMPD presented three different schematic designs to city council back in March. They project construction to cost $102 million dollars but adding in site development, furniture, equipment and technology, the project is expected to cost roughly $139 million.

Courtesy, Fort Myers Police A view of the layout for the new Fort Myers Police headquarters.

Construction is expected to start February 2026 and FMPD says they hope to move in June of 2027.