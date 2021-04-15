Christmas themed rock concert is coming to Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Christmas themed concert will take place at the German American Social Club on Saturday April 24th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The first annual AxMas will feature rock and roll music and Christmas attire live performances from School of Rock, Van Halen tribute band Completely Unchained, and Aerosmith tribute band Era-Smith.

This event will benefit the Lewis P. Tabarrini Children’s Music Outreach Foundation.

The organization's mission is to provide music instruments and lessons to children who do not have the means to do so.

For more information on what will be served at the concert and other activities, you can click on this link.

CDC guidelines will be followed at his event, which includes hand sanitizer stations being placed throughout the venue.