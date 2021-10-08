Chris Laundrie joins FBI in search for his son, as Brian's sister speaks out

NORTH PORT — The Laundries do not often come out of their home these days, with several media outlets permanently camped across the street.

But we saw Brian's father, Chris Laundrie several times Thursday, including when he went with investigators search the woods of Carlton Reserve.

Chris Laundrie’s red pickup truck was seen Thursday morning driving into the Reserve alongside FBI investigators.

According to family attorney Steven Bertolino, Laundrie was there to "Point out any favorite trails or spots that Brian may have used in the preserve.” The family has previously said Brian disappeared after leaving home with his backpack. His car was found near the Reserve weeks ago.

Later on Thursday, Chris Laundrie was seen again when he returned to his North Port home, our camera rolling as he got food delivered to the house.

But Chris Laundrie was not the only member of the family making headlines this week. A few days ago, Brian's sister claimed the family had no idea where he is.

"We are unfortunately in the dark as much as everybody else," said Cassie Laundrie, in an interview with Fox News.

Cassie Laundrie spoke with several news outlets this week, saying she hasn’t been in contact even with her own parents since Brian’s disappearance.

But she said she does believe he could still be alive, even if he’s been out in the Carlton Reserve all this time.

“I think anybody could survive out in the woods for a month if you grab a book and go out there and try," said Laundrie.

In one interview Cassie Laundrie revealed she was with Brian and her parents camping at Fort De Soto park, but she said she left before they did on September 6th at 8:00 p.m., and she says she hasn’t seen any of them since. She claims they didn't discuss Brian's fiance Gabby Petito during the camping trip, even though he had just returned home without her after a road trip out west.

So for now, the search will continue in the 25,000 acre Carlton Reserve, for now the 21st day in a row.