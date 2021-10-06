Chops City Grill reopens

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Chops City Grill is reopening after a four month closure and $1 million renovation.

The renovations include a new dining experience and menu. The new menu was created by the chefs Rafelo (Raf) Elisea and Francis Pischner.

Founder and owner of award-winning Culinary Concepts restaurant group Skip Quillen also owns and operates Chops City Grill, Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Yabba Island Grill on 5th Avenue South in Naples and The Saloon nearby in the Coconut Point Shopping Center in Estero.

"It was time for a redo," Quillen said. "We renovated the entire steakhouse interior with spectacular results."

The 250-seat upscale restaurant is located at 8200 Health Park Boulevard. Chops City Grill is offering indoor and outside dining.

Chops City Grill is open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday, and they are open from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m on Friday and Saturday.

An early dining menu is available in the dining room from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

For reservations, you can call (239) 992-4677 or check their website.

