Chlorine shortage and price increase has contractors concerned about summer upkeep

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — There's nothing like a nice relaxing day by the pool to escape the Florida heat, but it can be hard to do that especially when there’s a chlorine shortage going on.

“The chlorine prices, especially the tab prices have gone up, almost doubled. I know that there was a fire in one of the facilities where they make chlorine tablets and ever since then the price has been through the roof,” said Nicholas Bissanti, owner and operator of In the Solution Pool Care.

However, with supply not meeting demand Nicholas Bissanti, says, this shortage and price spike has caused him to make adjustments to his pool cleaning business.

“Overall I mean not just chlorine but a lot of chemicals have gone up. I’ve personally been forced to increase my prices just did that starting this month," said Bissanti.

On the other hand with summer quickly approaching, Bissanti says some pool owners might have to make some major changes to their backyard oasis.

“I know there is granular chlorine you can buy. I mean I would definitely recommend anyone to upgrade to a saltwater pool it can be a big upfront cost but it’s going to totally reduce your maintenance,” road Bissanti.

However, in the meantime pool owners, you might have to do some extra scrubbing, brushing, and vacuuming to get your pool ready for summertime fun.

“ I would brush the pool regularly, I mean once a week that’s what I do when I clean pools. It’s recommended to do it twice a week. You can push debris into the drain or vaccine it up and you want to skim all the leaves off the surface every chance you get. That’s the biggest thing, that’s the hardest part about maintaining the pools making sure the chemicals are even. If you don’t have a professional coming in to check your pool every week, check the chemicals once a week, but with the chlorine shortage, it might be tough,” said Bissanti.

