Chilly temps not stopping those from visiting Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With cold weather moving in, it's important that we keep you aware of the conditions as you step outside.

Some certainly took advantage of the sunshine Sunday, despite those chilly temps.

“This isn’t bad! This is shorts weather. A couple layers here but no, it’s not terrible.”

On a chilly, Sunday morning at Fort Myers Beach you’ll find a shopping mall’s dream. Sweatshirts, jackets, yes- even shorts. An assortment of apparel and people from all walks of life to enjoy life’s simple pleasure- a Sunday stroll.

“I try to walk every morning, regardless of the weather," said Ron Pate, who is visiting from Illinois. "As you can see I’m pretty bundled up as it’s not quite what I was expecting. Usually I’m in shorts and a t-shirt.”

People, like Pate, isn’t letting the chill stop him from getting some fresh air.

"Yesterday, I was the only one out on the pier when I did the walk in the morning so we’ll see if anybody’s out there today. But there’s a few people out on the beach, I was surprised. One of them even barefoot and I was like, ‘Wow- how are you doing that?’ But that’s okay, you’re going to do everything you can to make the best of it.”

And making the best of it, most certainly were…

“We’re used to the cold but we didn’t think it’d be this cold down here," said Janet VanHandel, visiting from Wisconsin. "We’re just taking it all in as we go throughout the day.”

“Usually, we like this time of year to be south of Cuba," said Michael Feldermann, visiting from New Jersey. "But we’re still not ready to travel out of the country just yet.”

Feldermann and his wife made the trip down from New Jersey, where conditions are a little more brisk than SWFL.

"At home, when we left, we were getting 3 degrees, -1 on a good balmy day. With sun and no wind would be 13. Yeah- that’s okay.”

Which has led many to one common conclusion…

"As long as the sun’s out and there’s no wind, temperatures don’t matter," Feldermann said. "It’s all good.”

"It’s still great," said Pate. "You look at Illinois and I think it’s like 17 degrees or something this morning- I didn’t even look- but it’s still okay. It’s only going to get better.”

"Just dress warm and layer!" said VanHandel. "Yup- I wish I had my mittens!”

Even despite these chilly temps, as you can hear, most of those we spoke to have been unfazed. They can agree on one added benefit… and that is at least the sun is still out.