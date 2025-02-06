CHILD MANSLAUGHTER: 18-year-old charged after deadly crash in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reports a man is facing murder charges after a deadly crash on US 27.

Trooper said around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, they tried to stop Deanthony Torres, 18, for speeding on US 27, near Lake Henry Drive, in Highlands County. Torres drove away, trying to avoid the stop, according to FHP.

Torres then crashed into the rear of another car.

One of his passengers, a 13-year-old boy, died from injuries. The other passengers in his car were also injured, including a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

The driver of the car Torres hit was not injured, troopers said.

Torres is charged with child manslaughter, two counts of attempted murder, fleeing to elude and driving with a suspended license. Torres was released from the hospital on Feb. 5 and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Highlands County.

The crash remains under investigation.