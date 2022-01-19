Charlotte County warns of "spoofing" scam

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fl. — Charlotte County is warning residents about a spoofing scam that has been occurring. Providing credit card or any other personal information from someone representing county departments or from a Charlotte County telephone number is a red flag.

Spoofing is the act of disguising communications, such as phone calls, emails, websites, etc., from an unknown source and acting as a known, trusted source.

A resident recently alerted the county’s Human Services Department, stating they were contacted via phone by a party selling insurance using a “spoofed” county phone number. The resident declined and reported the call to the county.

If you receive a call from an unverified number asking you for personal information, hang up immediately and never give out sensitive information.

If you'd like to report a scam attempt, contact the Federal Trade Commission authorities. If you fall victim to a scam, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.