CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies are searching for a missing/runaway juvenile. Fifteen-year-old Paris L. Daniels left her home on July 8, to stay with a friend. She was last seen in the area of 4th Street in Sarasota.

Paris is 5' 6" tall, with brown eyes, black hair, and a new tattoo on her chest.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Paris Daniels, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 immediately.