Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Englewood office closed until further notice

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Englewood office, located at the Mac V. Horton West County Annex, is closed effective May 6, until further notice.

Transactions may continue to be processed online, by mail, or by utilizing the drop boxes at each location.

The kiosk in the Quesada Commons Publix Super Market,19451 Cochran Blvd., can be used to renew vehicle registrations to receive the printed registration and decal in hand. The kiosk is available during regular store hours.

Online services and additional office location information may be found at taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov.