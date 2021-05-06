Watch
Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Englewood office closed until further notice

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 10: Manuel Alvarez (R) helps Ricardo Guido with his taxes at Latino Taxes April 10, 2007 in Oakland, California. U.S. taxpayers are rushing to meet the Tuesday, April 17th deadline for filing their 2006 taxes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Tax filing
Posted at 2:49 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 14:49:25-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Englewood office, located at the Mac V. Horton West County Annex, is closed effective May 6, until further notice.

Transactions may continue to be processed online, by mail, or by utilizing the drop boxes at each location.

The kiosk in the Quesada Commons Publix Super Market,19451 Cochran Blvd., can be used to renew vehicle registrations to receive the printed registration and decal in hand. The kiosk is available during regular store hours.

Online services and additional office location information may be found at taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov.

