Charlotte County takes part in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is reminding people that Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

There are three district offices inside the county that are used as sites for drug drop-offs.

The three locations are:

District 1 Office11051 Willmington Boulevard Englewood, Florida 34224. (941) 475-9005 (Business) District 3 Office3110 Loveland Blvd. Port Charlotte, Florida 33980(941) 258-3900 District 4 Office / HQ7474 Utilities RoadPunta Gorda, Florida 33982(941) 639-2101 (business)

These locations are closed on the weekends but CCSO says Saturday can be used as a day to collect all the unwanted prescription pills in your home so you can drop them off on Monday.

The receptacles at these locations are provided by CCSO and authorities say they only collect prescription pills and you should contact your doctor to dispose of liquids and sharps.

There is a number of reasons households may have leftover medication located inside their homes.

CCSO says perhaps you stopped taking something due to a reaction you had to it or after the condition you were treating cleared up.

It’s possible the drugs belonged to a spouse who has since passed away or was left behind by a house guest who forgot them forever ago.

Maybe they are just old and expired and you haven’t cleaned out that cabinet in a while.

Regardless of the reason, disposing of unused medication can help keep your family safe and eliminate the possibility of landing in the wrong hands, such as children.

These services are provided all year long, so do not stress if you can't make it to a location on Monday.

