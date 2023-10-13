CHARLOTTE COUNTY | Suspect barricaded in home; SWAT on scene as deputies believe he's armed

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FLA — There is a large law enforcement presence in the area of Granger Road in Port Charlotte near S. McCall Road as deputies were called to a scene around midnight.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says one male suspect and 2 female adults are in the home and they believe the man is armed. The man is refusing to cooperate with deputies.

CCSO says the incident is domestic in nature.

SWAT is on scene and negotiators.

CCSO says this is an isolated incident but are asking people to avoid the area as a precaution.