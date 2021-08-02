Charlotte County standoff ends peacefully with woman in custody

CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Charlotte County deputies have a woman in custody after a standoff that lasted more than eight hours.

It happened in a neighborhood on Turbak Dr. Deputies were called to the scene for a report of a woman firing a gun at her boyfriend.

The Sheriff's Office said no one was injured, but the woman, identified as 53-year-old Layni Carver, refused to come out of the house.

Deputies shut down the road, and neighbors had to wait to get to their houses. We spoke with one woman watching the scene.

"She's probably scared to death now, knowing that SWAT's out there, and knowing how many police officers are out there, and she's probably thinking oh God, what did I do," said Joey Sund, who couldn't get to her house because deputies had blocked off the roadway.

The Sheriff's Office said Carver was safely taken into custody around 8:20 Sunday evening. The charges she'll be facing are still pending.