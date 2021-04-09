Charlotte County Sheriffs to get new body and dash cameras

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced that Law Enforcement and Detention Deputies will soon be equipped with Axon 3 body-worn cameras and Axon Fleet 2 dash cameras.

Implementation is estimated to be complete by the end of summer.

Throughout the testing period, CCSO says they have taken into consideration all aspects of law enforcement, detention, associated privacy rights, liability, financial responsibilities, and the transparency we all strive for.

CCSO is working diligently on finetuning the details of the contract and drafting the policies and procedures for utilizing these devices. Once all the necessary policies are drafted and put into place, our Training Staff will introduce the cameras and all equipment to staff members.

With over 290 certified law enforcement deputies and 147 certified detention deputies, the training period will be substantial. The implementation of body-worn cameras will allow our agency to document interactions and obtain evidence during investigations.

CCSO will be able to review the video footage to debrief critical incidents and use the camera footage as training tools to keep officers well trained and performing at the highest standards.

This addition will allow the agency to stay on the cutting edge of technology and continue to provide quality service to the citizens of Charlotte County.

To view sample footage of both dashcam and BWC footage click here.