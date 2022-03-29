Charlotte County Sheriff's Office warns of gasoline thieves

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla - A warning from law enforcement on gas theft and ways to help prevent you from becoming a victim. As gas prices have gone up, gas theft reports have too.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says they have no reports of this at this time but that everyone should know it can happen.

Chris Hall, a Community Affairs Specialist with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says "We believe in keeping our community aware of what's going on at all times we try to stay ahead of the scams and ahead of the routines so our community can be prepared to make sure they aren't victims. Your going to see more thefts you're going to see people try to take advantage of the situation."

CCSO says thieves may be targeting your fuel and siphoning it directly from your vehicle...

Thought's about this when talking with our community members right at the gas pump, Al Green talks about the last time he's heard of people siphoning gas... "Well for me it was a long time ago back in teenage years early 20’s I used to mow lawns and instead of carrying a gas can we would always just have a hose and siphon the gas out of the pick up truck and put it into the lawn movers and go that way instead is carrying cans but that was a long time ago."

But according to law enforcement - these days it's happening because of the prices. CCSO says this is what you should do starting today..."Obviously the first thing you want to do is make sure if you can park your car in your garage where it's secured, if you can't park your vehicle in a well lit place. You can purchase one of those gas caps if you think that's something that'll help you. If you have security cameras at your home aim them towards your car or towards your driveway and be your neighbors keeper too, look out for each other and help each other out if you see something that looks awkward let somebody know."

AND some signs that you may have been a victim of fuel theft... CCSO says - odor of gas or diesel near your vehicle, fuel puddled underneath your vehicle, the fuel gauge is noticeably lower or if your vehicle fails to start.

So what is the best thing to do if somebody experiences this say tomorrow what do you do?... CCSO adds, "First thing you need to do is call the Sheriff's Office let us know because if we need to come out there for crime scene or anything of that nature we want to make sure that scene is not contaminated in any way."

The Collier County Sheriffs Office says they do not have any reports of gas theft and when reaching out to the Lee County Sheriff's Office... Sheriff Carmine Marceno says "Remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings. Sheriff Marceno encourages “See it, say it, make the call." Anything suspicious should be reported to law enforcement.