Charlotte County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

CCSO
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jun 17, 2021
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies are searching for a missing endangered teen.

Gianna-Lisa I. Cardone, 16, was last seen June 15, around 11:20 pm on the 4000 block of Conway Blvd. (West of 41).

She is 5'6" and weighs 105 pounds. Gianna-Lisa was last seen wearing maroon skinny jeans, a black shirt, a black jacket with angel wings bedazzled on the back, and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gianna-Lisa, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office immediately at 941-639-0013.

