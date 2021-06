CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying two individuals seen taking candles.

The suspects were seen placing 3-wick candles into several black bags directly in front of store employees.

The duo then casually walks out of the store. They are suspected of stealing over $1,200 in candles.

Anyone with information on this crime, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.