Charlotte County Sheriffs investigate shooting in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — UPDATE (9:21 AM)-- CCSO says the incident involved a shooting into an occupied dwelling.

There are no injuries or deaths.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting on Wilmington Boulevard in Englewood.

CCSO says this is an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

Expect police presence in the area.

This story is breaking and will be updated with the latest information as we received it.