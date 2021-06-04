Charlotte County Schools to provide free lunch over the summer

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Schools will be providing free lunch to students in need over the summer.

The C.O.W. or Champs on Wheels is a mobile food bus that brings lunch for children ages 18 and under to various sites around Charlotte County.

Monday through Friday from June 9 through July 28, 2021 (except July 5, in observance of the July 4 holiday) the C.O.W. will stop at the following locations:

Mid-County Regional Library from 11-11:30 a.m. and at Port Charlotte Public Library from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The sack lunches will be packaged to be eaten at home.

Both libraries will offer a “grab and go” craft kit or activity for children to take home with their lunch.

Port Charlotte Public Library located on 2250 Aaron Street will offer additional activities for "Wild Wednesdays" (June 9, 16, 23, 30 and July 7, 14, 21 and 28) until 12:30 p.m.

The Mid-County Regional Library located at 2050 Forrest Nelson Boulevard will offer educational animal videos for “Film Fridays” (June 11, 18, 25 and July 9, 16, 23, and 30) at 10:30 a.m.

Free snacks provided by Charlotte County Public Schools will be available at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library located at 3450 North Access Road in Englewood at 2 p.m., June 15-18.

For information, contact Hana Brown at 941-613-3172 or Hana.Brown@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.

