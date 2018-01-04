Charlotte County schools ready for cold school day

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Kids will be heading to class in Charlotte County Thursday despite near freezing temperatures and the wind chill is making it feel much colder outside.

The school district is making a few changes due to the cold temperatures. During pick up and drop off Thursday, kids without jackets will be kept inside until their ride gets there. That way no child is left out here in the cold without proper attire.

School leaders urge parents to make sure their kids are coming to school dressed in layers – that means a hat, gloves, winter coat, and so on.

The school district's spokesperson mike riley tells me recess is going to be kept inside during the cold. “We will have the children in today, especially the elementary children, during their normal recess time. Parent pick-up and drop-off, we’re going to get the children in the building as fast as we can," says Charlotte County Schools spokesperson Mike Riley.