Charlotte County residents could see flood insurance rates increase

Charlotte County residents might get a sticker shock the next time they are ready to renew their flood insurance. Rates are set to rise for most residents. And with flooding expected to get worse over the next several decades flooding will only become a bigger concern for residents.

NOAA released a report on Wednesday that Southwest Florida could see a rise in sea levels of 1.5 feet by 2050 in latest trends continue. This is particularly concerning for places like Charlotte Harbor where is already a flooding is major concern.

This area saw severe flooding during Elsa just this past summer. Charlotte County Commissioners spoke this morning on the flooding and raised concerns. They also met the sticker shock value of flood insurance increases, with 93% of homes seeing an increase. Commissioners didn’t take this increase lightly with Commissioner Ken Doherty saying quote “we got to work the problem.”

“It is clear to be me that have to stay engaged,” said Doherty. “This think is not over by any means. Our historic areas in the county, the city of Punta Gorda, charlotte harbor, grove city, or places that are low lying. We got to work the problem. And this is going to create financial hardships to existing structures and retires.”

Amy Basil, a local resident, spoke to Fox 4 in Charlotte Harbor Thursday. She was not thrilled about the news of potential increased rate of her insurance.

“We are on a flood plain and had to pay astronomical for insurance, because that’s what you have to do,” said Basil. “Especially if you have a mortgage. So, I hadn’t heard until you said it is going to go up again, so I don’t know what I am going to do about that.”

County Commissioners say they are looking to address concerns like Amy’s but agreed to reach out to surrounding county governments and state leaders on way to reduce these costs on their residents.