Charlotte County permit backlog means a change in hours

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County is closing the permit office lobby at 3 p.m. starting Monday.

Officials say this is so staff can get caught up on permit backlogs in the county.

Under this change, the last customer will be taken at 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte County currently has 2000 permits backlogged with intake staff.

Community Development Director Ben Bailey says there is no backlog for electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and roofing trades permits as those can be obtained online or at our office the same day.

He says that currently there are handling 41,000 permits in the last 5 months which is equivalent to the whole 12 months of the 2022 fiscal year and 24,000 are roofing permits.

Bailey says it will depend on the number of permits coming in and the ability to hire and train new staff.

The county is looking to hire 26 people.

No word on how long this will last.