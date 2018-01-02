Charlotte County opening cold weather shelter

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Those needing refuge from the cold in CHarlotte County the next few night will now have a safe place to go.

The National Weather Service is forecasting near to below freezing temperatures Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The Homeless Coalition, located at 1476 Kenesaw Street in Port Charlotte, will be available to provide shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold.

The shelter will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. both nights. The American Red Cross will be supporting the shelter with cots and blankets.

For more information contact the Charlotte County Emergency Management Office at 941-833-4000.