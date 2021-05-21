Watch
Charlotte County man missing

Charlotte County deputies are searching for a missing man. Justin Davis was last seen Wednesday at approximately 9 pm before leaving on a walk near his mother's home located on Bunker Rd., Rotonda West.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies are searching for Justin Davis, 26, who was last seen Wednesday at approximately 9 p.m. before leaving on a walk near his mother's home located on Bunker Rd., Rotonda West.

Justin was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, and possibly wearing flip-flops. Justin is described as 6'02", 130 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.

