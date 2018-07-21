Charlotte County man dies in single-car crash

6:12 PM, Jul 21, 2018
Copyright Associated Press

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. ---- Charlotte County Sheriff's are investigating a single-car crash that killed one person.

According to Sheriff's the driver, Travis Becker, 48, was traveling north on State Road 776 in the right lane when Becker merged right, hitting a concrete curb causing the car to travel over a sidewalk, hit a guardrail, enter a wooded area and overturn in shallow water. 

Becker was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. 

Sheriff's are still working to find out if alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. 

